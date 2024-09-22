Vorteilswelt
Stopped near Übelbach

Man was transporting goats on an illegal trailer

Nachrichten
22.09.2024 11:17

On Saturday, police officers stopped a 55-year-old man from Graz near Übelbach who was illegally transporting eight goats to Fehring. The trailer did not meet the criteria - nor did the documents he was carrying. An official veterinarian was called in. The man was banned from continuing his journey.

comment0 Kommentare

A 55-year-old man was on his way from Predlitz to Fehring on Saturday afternoon with eight goats that he was transporting on a trailer. However, he did not take the transport conditions very seriously. At around 5 p.m., police officers stopped the man from Graz to carry out a check. They quickly realized that the trailer was not suitable for animals.

Animals secured with a transport safety net
Both technically and officially, it did not meet the requirements. The open trailer was only equipped with a transport safety net and had a tail lift that was far too low. The transported goats were therefore exposed to the weather.

Goats remained unharmed
Because the documents the police had with them did not appear credible either, an official veterinarian was called in. He only allowed the 55-year-old to continue his journey to the next possible unloading point. He was accompanied by the official veterinarian on the journey there. The man from Graz will now be charged with several offenses - fortunately the goats were not injured.

