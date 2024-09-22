Compensation aid for flood victims is now being increased

Nehammer: "We are not leaving anyone in the lurch"

Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner explains: "Lower Austria always helps when there is a disaster elsewhere. Now it's the other way around. It's about my fellow countrymen. This is on my mind day and night. That is why I am very grateful for this result." And Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer adds: "It is crucial that help is provided quickly and that we give people the certainty that the support will arrive. We are not leaving anyone in the lurch."