Support for Lower Austria
Compensation aid for flood victims is now being increased
Just over a week after the severe storms in Austria, the federal government and the mainly affected state of Lower Austria are further increasing aid payments. Instead of the previous 20 percent, Austria's largest federal state will in future be paying 50 percent compensation to those affected - as a minimum.
The horror flood had the whole of Austria in its grip. Even around a week after the storms and floods, the clean-up work is still underway in many parts of the country. "Those who help quickly, help twice," said politicians. As reported, the disaster fund has therefore been increased as a first step.
A whopping 500 million euros are also flowing to Austria from the European Union as storm aid. As the "Krone" has learned, these funds will now be used in a first step to increase the compensation rates for those affected in Lower Austria from 20 to 50 percent. In cases of hardship, the compensation will even be up to 80 percent.
Other states can also increase
The federal government emphasizes that other affected federal states can also increase their compensation rates. All except Burgenland, which is much smaller than Lower Austria. In Carinthia, which is also governed by the SPÖ, the rate is 50 percent.
Together with the 500 million euros from the EU funds and the money from the Austrian disaster fund, a total of 1.5 billion euros in aid is now available in Austria to help people quickly, repair the damage and rebuild destroyed infrastructure.
Nehammer: "We are not leaving anyone in the lurch"
Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner explains: "Lower Austria always helps when there is a disaster elsewhere. Now it's the other way around. It's about my fellow countrymen. This is on my mind day and night. That is why I am very grateful for this result." And Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer adds: "It is crucial that help is provided quickly and that we give people the certainty that the support will arrive. We are not leaving anyone in the lurch."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
