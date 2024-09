Alcoholized biker crashed into senior citizen’s car

Woman escaped with a fright

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in Hall in Tirol with serious injuries. "A breathalyzer test carried out on him in hospital revealed a moderate level of alcoholization", the investigators emphasize. The female driver of the car involved in the accident remained uninjured. The car was damaged in the area of the rear apron as a result of the collision. The motorcycle had to be removed due to the extensive damage. "At the scene of the accident, traffic was stopped on both sides for around 45 minutes while the accident was being investigated," said the police.