Dornbirn break through the fortress of Reichenau

Coach Eric Orie and his team wanted to surprise at league third-placed Reichenau and that's exactly what the Dornbirn team did - 2:0 in the end, their fourth win of the season after three games without a win. And a commanding one at that. "It was really good going forward this time. We should have scored even more goals in the second half. And we were good at the back," said coach Eric Orie, delighted with the three-pointer at Innsbruck.