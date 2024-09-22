Army of humanity for desperate victims

"People are getting closer. Everyone is there for each other. This is charity in action and the will to dry this sea of tears together," says Schwertner, who is constantly out and about to save what can often no longer be saved. "The trauma of this disaster will haunt those affected for a long time," says the idealist. Among the losses, he also counts the memories, deeply personal things such as photos. For some, this may weigh heavier than the material loss.