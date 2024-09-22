Flood relief
Army of humanity for desperate victims
The floods have reawakened solidarity in Austria. Because 50,000 volunteers rushed to help the desperate victims in our "Füreinand" campaign with Caritas.
Within minutes, the Gablitzbach in the Vienna Woods community of the same name had turned into a raging water beast. Dirty brown masses shot into the house of 57-year-old Christina Schmirl. Into the cozy home that she had moved into and lovingly furnished just four months ago. "I felt so alone in the dark - it was a terrible feeling. But then the fire department arrived quickly," admits the massage therapist during the "Krone" site inspection with Caritas Director Klaus Schwertner.
Since then, a small army of helpers has moved in to repair the worst of the damage. What gives Schmirl strength is the neighborly help: "We are all there for each other in the truest sense!"
Caritas: "People are getting closer"
Caritas carer Manuela Utikal, who never thought for a second about abandoning Fernanda Rotter in Guntramsdorf (Lower Austria), is considered a silent heroine of everyday life. The carer had to wade through the rapidly rising tide to reach her 92-year-old protégé. Which is touching: Utikal assures us that this was a matter of course for her. Just one of hundreds of examples of the wave of humanity that is sweeping Austria. Something similar is currently happening in thousands of places in the flood areas!
"People are getting closer. Everyone is there for each other. This is charity in action and the will to dry this sea of tears together," says Schwertner, who is constantly out and about to save what can often no longer be saved. "The trauma of this disaster will haunt those affected for a long time," says the idealist. Among the losses, he also counts the memories, deeply personal things such as photos. For some, this may weigh heavier than the material loss.
Nevertheless, the water has also plunged many into existential hardship. This is precisely where we want to help precisely, quickly and unbureaucratically. With your donation, no matter how small.
The first aid has now been paid out to victims. Chancellor Karl Nehammer confirms that just under a million has already been paid out - and that was certainly just the beginning.
