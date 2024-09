“Christophorus 33” will take off from St. Pölten in future

A relocation that makes sense

A logical decision, it seems. After all, St. Pölten Hospital is the hospital that the C 33 flies to most frequently. Because the helicopter not only transfers intensive care patients using its special equipment, but also repeatedly takes off for emergency missions until 9 p.m., stationing it in the central area improves healthcare, as Marco Trefanitz, Head of ÖAMTC Air Rescue, emphasizes.