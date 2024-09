Paraglider caught in rope: pilot (24) injured

The accident happened at around 7.40 am. The 24-year-old was on her own on a "hike and fly tour" in the Spiegljochbahn area in Fügen. "After walking around 600 meters in altitude, she took off with her paraglider at an altitude of around 1250 meters," reports the police. The German woman overlooked a wire rope for woodwork that was stretched 50 meters below the launch site.