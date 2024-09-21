New structure in Tyrol
New times are dawning for polytechnic schools
As a pioneering project throughout Austria, the school locations of Hall and Wattens are to be merged in future. However, this is not the only aspect of a comprehensive restructuring. The reason why this is necessary is obvious.
The polytechnic schools (PTS) are an essential building block in the Tyrolean educational landscape and represent the link between compulsory schooling and apprenticeships. Last school year, around 1,500 young people - around 30 percent of all pupils in year 9 - attended a PTS (polytechnic) in Tyrol. However, these schools are currently facing structural challenges.
Over the past ten years, the number of pupils has continuously declined, which is why the range of courses in the subject areas has not always been fully covered and has sometimes had to be organized on an interdisciplinary basis.
In addition to the expansion of modern workshops for the specialist areas, there will also be increased investment in teacher training in the future.
Bildungs-LR Cornelia Hagele
Merging two locations
In a first round, the Education Directorate agreed with the mayors and principals of the 30 PTS locations as well as representatives from the trade union for business and industry together with the responsible Head of Education Cornelia Hagele (VP) to merge the two school locations Wattens and Hall. "As part of this pioneering project, the current situation of all PTS locations will be analyzed and possible further synergies will be examined," stated LR Hagele afterwards.
Cooperation with vocational schools
Cooperation between polytechnic schools, vocational schools and the Chamber of Commerce is also to be intensified. "This will give pupils valuable insights into potential apprenticeships at an early stage."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
