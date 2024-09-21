New times are dawning for polytechnic schools

Merging two locations

In a first round, the Education Directorate agreed with the mayors and principals of the 30 PTS locations as well as representatives from the trade union for business and industry together with the responsible Head of Education Cornelia Hagele (VP) to merge the two school locations Wattens and Hall. "As part of this pioneering project, the current situation of all PTS locations will be analyzed and possible further synergies will be examined," stated LR Hagele afterwards.