LIVE: Rapid vs. Austria in the 343rd Vienna derby

7th round in Austria's Bundesliga: SK Rapid welcomes FK Austria in the 343rd Vienna derby.
While SK Rapid are looking to consolidate their position at the top of the Bundesliga with their second derby home win in a row, Vienna's Austria are hoping for a successful start to the "week of truth". Ahead of the 343rd Vienna derby at the sold-out Allianz Stadium in front of more than 26,000 spectators, the roles appear to be clearly defined. Second-placed Rapid want to play freely after the end of the derby curse and surprise Austria.
"There are a lot of indications that we will play a good game!"
In February, the green-and-white team celebrated their first derby home win against the "Veilchen" at the Allianz Stadium, which opened in 2016, with a 3-0 victory at the twelfth attempt, after which homophobic chants of abuse by some Rapid players caused a scandal. This time, the aim is to get the three points without any background noise. "There are a lot of indications that we'll play a good game. But that doesn't automatically mean we'll win," said Rapid coach Robert Klauß, who is still without Isak Jansson, while Guido Burgstaller could be back in the squad. "We're playing at home, we want to win."
Austria are even more fired up in view of the defeat and the incidents afterwards. "We still have a little score to settle. Also because of what happened after the game with the chanting," emphasized Aleksandar Dragovic. The purple-white defender, who also played in many heated derbies for Red Star Belgrade, is even looking forward to the crowd in Hütteldorf. "It will be very loud. 90 per cent of the fans are against us. It's also cool when they boo us, what could be better? We want to play a good game and annoy them."
"It's simply too early to recognize trends!"
However, it won't be easy, added Dragovic, Rapid are very strong at home and the favorites. This season, the Klauß team has shone in front of a home crowd, and in the league the Hütteldorfer celebrated victories against champions Sturm (1:0), WSG Tirol (2:0) and runners-up Salzburg (3:2). Last Saturday, however, Rapid could not get past 1:1 at Wolfsberger AC. "You always have to differentiate. It was a completely different game at WAC than at Blau-Weiß Linz, where we quite rightly lost," said Klauß and defended himself against the judgment that Rapid can only convince at home. "I think it's simply too early to recognize tendencies."
While the German has already played one derby as Rapid coach, his counterpart Stephan Helm is celebrating his derby premiere as head coach. "It's clearly the biggest soccer match there is in Austria," said the Burgenland native, who expects the best possible performance from his team. "We are on a good path. We want to bring our game to the pitch as well as possible." Of the 342 competitive derbies, Rapid have won 137 and Austria 122 - there have been 83 draws so far.
Most difficult week of the season awaits the Helm squad
Austria are currently sixth in the table, have not lost in four league games and are level on points with Rapid with one game less. However, probably the most difficult week of the season awaits the Helm squad. Within seven days, the away derby against Rapid, the catch-up match against Sturm (Wednesday) and the visit to Salzburg (Saturday) are on the agenda. In addition, Austria have not played a competitive match since the international break due to the rain-cancellation against Sturm.
In terms of personnel, Helm has no new absentees to complain about, while attacker Marko Raguz is "definitely an issue" after a long period of suffering. The 26-year-old could therefore make his professional debut for the Vienna club 27 months after joining Austria. According to Helm, Florian Wustinger also returned to 100 percent team training and Johannes Handl returned to individual training.
Derby in the spirit of flood relief
The derby will also be marked by flood relief. Rapid called for financial support for those affected under the motto "GEMEINSAM.HELFEN.SPENDEN.", and jerseys worn by three Rapid players will be auctioned online after the match. "The Rapid family has repeatedly shown its great willingness to donate and solidarity and I am convinced that this will be the case again this time," said Steffen Hofmann, Managing Director of SK Rapid. The club's home district, Vienna-Penzing, also had to contend with flooding. There will be several opportunities to donate on match day and afterwards. Donations will also be collected within the team.
The Hütteldorfer extended an invitation to the members of the Lower Austrian volunteer fire departments for the home match against LASK on September 28. Austria invited all members of the fire departments and rescue services to the home match against promoted GAK on October 5 "as a small thank you".
