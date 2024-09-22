LIVE: Rapid vs. Austria in the 343rd Vienna derby

Austria are even more fired up in view of the defeat and the incidents afterwards. "We still have a little score to settle. Also because of what happened after the game with the chanting," emphasized Aleksandar Dragovic. The purple-white defender, who also played in many heated derbies for Red Star Belgrade, is even looking forward to the crowd in Hütteldorf. "It will be very loud. 90 per cent of the fans are against us. It's also cool when they boo us, what could be better? We want to play a good game and annoy them."