Is the Navee V40i Pro suitable as a city runabout?

Too big and heavy for everyday use in the urban jungle - that was our conclusion about the Navee N65i, which weighs in at almost 23 kilos and can therefore be quite a burden - in the truest sense of the word - for people who have to negotiate one or two flights of stairs on the way from A to B. This is true of the V40i Pro. This only applies to the V40i Pro to a limited extent, but there are other compromises to be made.