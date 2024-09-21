Klagenfurt vs TSV Hartberg – LIVE from 5pm

Bundesliga in the ticker:
Hartberg have been looking for a coach since September 3. After Markus Schopp's flying transfer to LASK, interim coach Markus Karner is set to take the reins for the first and last time in Klagenfurt on Saturday (17:00). TSV managing director Erich Korherr wants to "hopefully present a new coach next week" at the currently winless bottom club.
Korherr did not want to comment on names such as Manfred Schmid (ex-WAC, Austria) and Mitja Mörec (currently FAC) to the APA. Nor whether one of the two candidates is already out of the running. The 57-year-old does not want to overemphasize the fact that the search will probably take over three weeks until the deal is finalized. "It's about economic and sporting issues that have to fit together. It's about the big picture, there's no need for a quick fix."
The successor must not be too expensive, but would have to continue Schopp's demanding ball possession and positional style. Karner, most recently at work with the amateurs, is doing a very good job, praised Korherr. However, because the interim coach does not have the necessary coaching license, he is only allowed to coach in the Bundesliga for a maximum of 60 days.
Under Pacult, Klagenfurt stands for "maximum awareness, compactness and discipline", analyzed Karner. "We had another week of training to hone our ideas, deepen our content and prepare specifically for our opponents. Now we as a team are looking forward to finally being able to confirm this content in a competitive match."
Since August 18, Hartberg have only played one match (1:1 against GAK on August 31) due to two postponements and the international break. Klagenfurt have also been without a game for three weeks. The eighth-placed Carinthians are facing what they describe as a "miracle bag". "But I assume that they won't fundamentally change their style," said defensive boss Thorsten Mahrer, who is returning from a muscle injury. "We can expect a very strong team with great quality in attack. We have to be prepared." Five points separate the two teams.
