Police stop smuggler with Syrians in the trunk

The car with Polish license plates, which was on its way from Tyrol to Bavaria, was stopped by federal police officers on the B2. As soon as they looked inside the vehicle, the officers realized that the car was overcrowded. "When the doors and trunk were opened, the catastrophic conditions inside the vehicle became clear: in addition to the driver, there were four other people on the back seat. One of the rear side doors was covered in vomit from top to bottom. There were also three other men in the trunk," emphasized the police.