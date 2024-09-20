Dirty bucket session in the Salzburg state parliament

Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) was unusually harsh in yesterday's special state parliament on the sale of the Antheringer Au. The otherwise level-headed head of the province did not shy away from using heavy artillery. He said to SPÖ leader David Egger, for example, that it was not his "cluelessness" or "maliciousness" that frightened him, but his "indifference" towards the people. Haslauer also called the opposition "perfidious" and their ideas "abstruse".