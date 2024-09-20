Rupertikirtag
Hans is not indifferent to the 25th anniversary
Johannes Rupert Franz, alias Hanswurst, is celebrating his comeback at this year's Rupertikirtag. The five-day folk festival marathon starts today for him and thousands of Salzburgers.
"Sometimes everything comes together. But now I'm here and looking forward to the next few days in Salzburg", Johannes Rupert Franz, alias Hanswurst, tells the "Krone". After missing last year due to illness and also suffering water damage in his house, the joker Hanswurst - who has his origins in the 16th century as a coarse and comical fairground theater character - didn't really feel like laughing.
"But I definitely can't miss my 25th anniversary," says Johannes Rupert Franz confidently. From today, not only the Hanswurst can finally celebrate without a care in the world. The Rupertikirtag traditionally opens at midday with the tapping of the beer by Mayor Bernhard Auinger.
New this year: a deposit will be charged on glasses and the like
There is an important innovation this year, especially for the drinking public: there is a deposit system on various drinks containers. A deposit of up to five euros will be charged on the sale of glasses, cups and PET bottles. To ensure that the exchange works smoothly even when tipsy, every caterer on the premises has their own colored returnable deposit jettons.
Incidentally, half a Ruperti grilled chicken with chips costs 16.90 euros this year, while a pint of Stiegl-Goldbräu costs 12.80 euros this year. On top of that, there is a five euro deposit per glass. Oktoberfest price level sends its regards.
