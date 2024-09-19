Election made
Klagenfurt gets a female municipal director
The municipal council has the final say, but on Thursday, September 19, a woman emerged from the objective selection process as the favorite for the job of municipal director: Isabella Jandl is to become Magi - and bring calm back to the magistrate...
A total of six female candidates and eleven male candidates have applied to fill the position of municipal director. Five of them made it through to the hearing procedure scheduled for September 19. Among other things, the applicants had to explain to a commission how they envisage the future development of the municipal council and the management of the approximately 1,800 employees.
Isabella Jandl was the successful candidate. She is currently an authorized signatory at Wohnservice Wien GmbH and scored particularly well with her management experience. Florian Kühr is currently Head of Contract and Procurement Management as well as Facility and Service Management at KABEG, has expertise in the legal field and will be Jandl's deputy.
Who assessed the candidates?
The hearing committee was made up of the following voting members on September 19:
Mayor Christian Scheider
one representative from each of the parties represented in the City Senate: Deputy Mayor Ronald Rabitsch (SPÖ), Councillor Patrick Jonke (Team Kärnten), Councillor Julia Löschnig (ÖVP), Councillor Andreas Skorianz (FPÖ)
the expert Peter Ivankovics
The personnel department and the municipal administration are now tasked with conducting the final detailed negotiations with the first-ranked candidate. The recommendation of the Objectivity Commission will be presented to the relevant committees in the coming days. The final decision will be made by the municipal council, ideally as early as next week.
Mayor Christian Scheider is satisfied after the hearing process: "I am pleased that we were able to reach an agreement in the commission. After the settlement with the former municipal director Dr. Peter Jost, the decision on Hülgerthpark and now the decision for the new municipal director, we have set many important courses and solved many challenges in recent weeks."
He is confident that he will find a constructive basis for good cooperation with these people. "They will bring new ideas and a breath of fresh air to the building," said Scheider.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
