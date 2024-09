Why the Carinthian automotive industry remains stable

While thousands of jobs in the automotive industry are wobbling due to the weak order situation in Styria - as reported by the "Krone" - the situation in Carinthia looks a little rosier: Hardly any vehicles or engines are manufactured here, but mainly the car industry is supplied with parts - the so-called automotive sector. Nevertheless, Michael Velmeden, Chairman of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce's Industry Division, expects the employment situation to remain stable.