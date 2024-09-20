The role of the Tyrolean police during the Nazi era

Those who conformed were allowed to remain in service

"Similar to the judicial authorities, police personnel were sorted out according to political criteria and willingness to conform," writes Peter Pirker in a text about the judiciary and police in Innsbruck during the Nazi era. A finding that will now be examined in more detail. The same applies to the role of the criminal investigation department, which was long considered apolitical. "However, contemporary historical research shows that the criminal investigation department quickly became an instrument of criminal Nazi policy," explains Pirker, "it was instrumental in the extrajudicial persecution of marginalized social groups (e.g. members of the Yenish)."