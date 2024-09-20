Vorteilswelt
Documents in the cellar

The role of the Tyrolean police during the Nazi era

Nachrichten
20.09.2024 18:00

What role did the police play in the Reichsgau Tyrol and Vorarlberg between 1938 and 1945? The historical reappraisal aims to shed light on a dark chapter. Previously unnoticed documents were recently found in the cellar of the provincial police headquarters. 

What role did the police play in the Reichsgau Tyrol and Vorarlberg between 1938 and 1945? How was this dealt with politically and legally after 1945? A research project led by historian Peter Pirker from the Institute of Contemporary History at the University of Innsbruck aims to answer questions like these.

Documents from the cellar of the provincial police
Countless documents have to be processed. Recently, for example, thousands of files from the Nazi era were discovered in the cellar of the provincial police archives, which had previously received little attention. They contain numerous stories of political persecution, harassment, executions and surveillance. But also stories of hidden and open resistance to the regime.

Contemporary historical research shows that the criminal investigation department quickly became an instrument of criminal Nazi policy.

Peter Pirker, Historiker

Those who conformed were allowed to remain in service
"Similar to the judicial authorities, police personnel were sorted out according to political criteria and willingness to conform," writes Peter Pirker in a text about the judiciary and police in Innsbruck during the Nazi era. A finding that will now be examined in more detail. The same applies to the role of the criminal investigation department, which was long considered apolitical. "However, contemporary historical research shows that the criminal investigation department quickly became an instrument of criminal Nazi policy," explains Pirker, "it was instrumental in the extrajudicial persecution of marginalized social groups (e.g. members of the Yenish)."

A critical examination of our past is essential.

Anton Mattle, Landeshauptmann

The project is scheduled to run for four years. Up to 100,000 euros of the costs will be borne by the state of Tyrol, 100,000 euros by the federal government and the remaining costs will be covered by contributions from the state of Vorarlberg and the city of Innsbruck. "A critical examination of our past is essential. Only through education and knowledge can our society develop further," says Governor Anton Mattle.

