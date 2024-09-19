Europe big favorite even without Djoker and Sinner

No ATP points

There are no points for the world rankings at the hard court event, but it is financially worthwhile to take part. In addition to entry fees depending on their world ranking, each player on the winning team will receive an additional 250,000 US dollars (224,739 euros). Above all, however, it is also about prestige. "We have to represent Europe as well as possible," emphasized Alcaraz. And Zverev didn't want it to be a fun weekend either, and not just because of the home appearance. "It's not a show tournament for me. If it wasn't a serious tournament, we wouldn't train two or three hours a day and prepare the way we do."