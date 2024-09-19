Laver Cup in Berlin
Europe big favorite even without Djoker and Sinner
World number one Jannik Sinner and major record winner Novak Djokovic are missing. Nevertheless, Team Europe will tackle the seventh edition of the Tennis Laver Cup in the Uber Arena in Berlin on Friday as the big favorites.
The second-ranked player and local hero Alexander Zverev and Co. want to prevent the third consecutive triumph of the world selection. They will be coached for the last time by Björn Borg. World team boss John McEnroe also gives his farewell performance.
Golf spectacle as a role model
The three-day competition was created in 2017 in the style of the Ryder Cup in golf. The best players in Europe meet those from the rest of the world, with six players taking part each day. Three singles and one doubles match take place each day. Each player must play and may play in a maximum of two singles matches. Any third set will be played to 10 in a match tie-break.
In the opening match (1 p.m.), the Norwegian Casper Ruud (ATP 9th), who is still undefeated in the Laver Cup, will face the Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo (31st) in a rematch of the Olympic round of 16 in Paris won by Ruud. Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas (12th) will then play Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis (78th) for revenge for the surprising defeat in the first round of the US Open. Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (10th) will be up against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo (22nd).
Spanish top star Carlos Alcaraz (3rd) and Zverev can only be seen in the doubles on Friday, when they meet the Americans Taylor Fritz (7th/singles US Open finalist) and Ben Shelton (17th). However, the outcome of Friday's matches is not yet so meaningful, as only one point is awarded per match. On Saturday there will be two points each and on Sunday even three points each. To win the Laver Cup, a team must score 13 points. The European line-up also includes the Russian Daniil Medvedev (5th) and the US American Frances Tiafoe (16th).
No ATP points
There are no points for the world rankings at the hard court event, but it is financially worthwhile to take part. In addition to entry fees depending on their world ranking, each player on the winning team will receive an additional 250,000 US dollars (224,739 euros). Above all, however, it is also about prestige. "We have to represent Europe as well as possible," emphasized Alcaraz. And Zverev didn't want it to be a fun weekend either, and not just because of the home appearance. "It's not a show tournament for me. If it wasn't a serious tournament, we wouldn't train two or three hours a day and prepare the way we do."
In terms of ranking, the 27-year-old is the leader of his squad in his fifth appearance. "You don't need anyone here to get loud in the locker room and play the leader," emphasized Zverev. There is room for up to 17,000 spectators in the multi-purpose hall. Most of them are certainly hoping for a triumph for the Europeans, who lost out in London 2022 (8:13) and Vancouver 2023 (2:13), but are 4:2 ahead in the all-time rankings. "It would be great to end my career on a high," says McEnroe, hoping for a surprise win for his team.
The Cup named after Rod Laver will be held in San Francisco in 2025. The Frenchman Yannick Noah and the American Andre Agassi will be two new team captains.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
