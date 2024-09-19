High profit achieved
Automatically saved draft
The municipality of Schildorn sold a fully developed building plot in the town center to an ÖVP local councillor for 94,800 euros without a public tender. He announced the construction of affordable housing. Six months later, however, he sold the site on to the WSG for EUR 237,000.
The land deal in Schildorn is "immoral" for Rieder FPÖ district manager Erhard Weinzinger. According to a report in the Wiener Zeitung, the municipality, headed by ÖVP mayor Wolfgang Moser, unanimously decided to sell a municipally owned plot of land in the town center in April 2022. Buyer: ÖVP parliamentary group leader Gerald Schauer-Weiß. Purchase price: EUR 94,800 for a 1580 square meter plot of land dedicated as building land, which is connected to the sewer, water and electricity network.
Houses should have been built this year
Schauer-Weiß stated that he wanted to build ten terraced houses on the newly acquired plot and two adjoining plots, which he had bought from private individuals in March 2022 - also for 60 euros per square meter. There was talk of affordable living space. The houses should have been ready by the end of 2024.
150 instead of 60 euros per square meter
However, there is currently no sign of this. As it turned out, the meadow was sold on. Price: 237,000 euros, i.e. 150 euros per square meter. The Gemeinnützige Wohn- und Siedlergemeinschaft (WSG) was the successful bidder. It paid Schauer-Weiß a total of 428,850 euros for all three areas for a total of 2859 square meters.
Politician wants to know nothing about enrichment
According to the newspaper report, Gerald Schauer-Weiß does not see himself as a middleman, nor did he enrich himself. He wanted to set up his own company together with MKAW Immobilien to develop the project. He had expert reports drawn up, developed a concept together with the municipality and had plans drawn up. It was all a lot of work and cost money. In the end, however, he sold the land to the WSG because it wanted to adopt his concept. The WSG not only paid for the meadow, but also for the idea, the plans and the preparatory work, he explains. "I didn't have much left," he says.
Plans slightly adapted
WSG confirms that it has only "slightly adapted" the plans. The property was offered to them by an estate agent, according to a statement to WZ. "We had no information about what happened before our purchase." The WSG was therefore unaware that the property had been sold for less than half the price a few months earlier.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.