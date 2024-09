Gauff and coach Gilbert go their separate ways

"Incredibly promising" future

The American had really taken off in 2023 after her elimination in the first round of Wimbledon with the help of Gilbert and celebrated her first triumph at a Grand Slam tournament at the 2023 US Open. Gilbert thanked Gauff via X for their 14 months of work together. "Coco, at only 20 years old, your future is incredibly bright and I wish you nothing but continued success," wrote the former pro, who has worked with tennis greats such as Andre Agassi, Andy Murray and Andy Roddick.