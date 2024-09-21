The little messenger wants to live sustainably

"Living sustainably as a family with children" - sometimes sounds like a contradiction in terms. There is the everyday chaos that tugs at us, the constant demands and the many different needs of the children. We also often have a guilty conscience when we don't have enough time for the kids or we want to fulfill "all their wishes" as much as possible, which is then difficult to reconcile with sustainability. In the end, however, it is the small steps and actions in everyday life that not only help to protect the environment, but also set an example.