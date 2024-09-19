Insurance dispute
Soccer destroyed car: No money for pensioner
Attended a soccer match, car damaged, 1000 euros in damage: Who pays for it? Franz Ebner is at loggerheads with his insurance company.
He has already seen hundreds of UFV Thalgau soccer matches, and Franz Ebner almost always travels to away games himself. The visit of his favorite club to UFC Hallein at the end of August will remain a special memory for the 80-year-old - but not in a positive sense.
"As always, I arrived by car and parked in front of the soccer pitch," says Ebner. He bought a ticket and took a seat in the stands. Then disaster struck: first, UFV Thalgau fell 2-0 behind, and during the second half, the Hallein pitch announcer suddenly announced his car registration number. "I was told to report urgently," recalls the 80-year-old. Ebner was asked to come to his car in front of the stadium gates. The windshield was badly damaged - destroyed by a powerful shot with a soccer. "I also missed two Thalgau goals," he laughs.
Much less of a laughing matter: To this day, the Flachgauer is still stuck with the damage. The repair to the windshield cost just under 1100 euros, with a 350 euro excess due. "But I don't understand why I have to pay that. I didn't do anything wrong," rumbles Ebner. He got in touch with those responsible at UFC Hallein. However, the club's insurance company refused. "They said that the shooter was responsible for the damage, but that it could no longer be determined," says the man from Flachgau.
UFC President Jurica Mustac confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper: "We will look into it again and will certainly find a solution."
