Despite criticism of the SPÖ

The opposition wants to co-govern after the election

Nachrichten
18.09.2024 17:01

The ÖVP and the Greens are criticizing the SPÖ's absolute majority, but at the same time are pushing for a seat in government. However, they do not want to co-govern at any price.

comment0 Kommentare

Building land tax, debt policy, lack of transparency - the opposition's list of criticisms of the SPÖ's all-party government is long. And yet: should the absolute fall in the state elections - which could possibly take place as early as January 19 - the opposition parties would like to move to the government bench. The ÖVP and Greens confirmed this at a press conference.

"Not at any price"
However: "It won't happen at any price", emphasizes ÖVP parliamentary group chairman Markus Ulram. He firmly assumes that the SPÖ will no longer achieve an absolute majority. "We will have to agree on a compromise." Both parties would have to find themselves in this compromise.

Ready to compromise
Anja Haider-Wallner, head of the Green Party, has a similar view. "If we can realize our goals in negotiations, then the claim in politics must be to help shape and decide." Compromises are not necessarily negative.

Is the FPÖ laughing?
So could the FPÖ - which surprisingly did not take part in the press conference - be the laughing stock by making fewer demands with regard to a possible coalition? Should the absolute fall, they will be ready for talks, says party leader Alexander Petschnig when asked. But: "The negotiations will certainly not be as easy as in 2015 (when red and blue agreed very quickly, note)," he emphasizes. If another party would do it "cheaper", they would not get involved.

And what does the SPÖ say? "The ÖVP and FPÖ are planning a joint government," warns state secretary Jasmin Puchwein. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Miehl
Christoph Miehl
Folgen Sie uns auf