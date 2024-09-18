The opposition wants to co-govern after the election

Is the FPÖ laughing?

So could the FPÖ - which surprisingly did not take part in the press conference - be the laughing stock by making fewer demands with regard to a possible coalition? Should the absolute fall, they will be ready for talks, says party leader Alexander Petschnig when asked. But: "The negotiations will certainly not be as easy as in 2015 (when red and blue agreed very quickly, note)," he emphasizes. If another party would do it "cheaper", they would not get involved.