By night train to Ulysses

Where Emperor Tiberius celebrated parties

The remains of Emperor Tiberius' villa, discovered in 1957, can be visited in Sperlonga. Including the grotto in which he had Odysseus' hero's journey recreated with statues. The emperor is said to have celebrated parties there and had a room for love games. Replicas and remains of the figures can be seen in the local museum. I also stop off in the town itself, often referred to as the Capri of the mainland, and stroll through the narrow, romantic alleyways. I leave the coast and drive to Itri. There are countless olive trees in the region, so I visit the Mancini family's oil mill. Junior boss Genesio explains how the "liquid gold" is produced. I also meet his sprightly 91-year-old nonna. I convince myself of the fine taste of the oil. Then the night train home awaits.