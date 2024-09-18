Crisis in the car industry leaves thousands of jobs shaky

New orders essential for survival

At Magna-Steyr in Graz, 1000 jobs have already been cut in the last twelve months. If the company does not succeed in landing new orders by the end of the year, there will be further cuts. Magna did not want to confirm a social plan for an additional 1500 employees. The fact is, however, that the Jaguar orders in Graz will expire, followed by those from BMW and Toyota at the beginning of 2026. Only Mercedes still has a longer contract for the G-Class (2029).