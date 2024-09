FIFA campaign on the risk of concussions

Concussions are a major risk, especially in contact sports such as boxing, ice hockey, rugby and American football. The issue is also increasingly coming to the fore in soccer, with some experts calling for a ban on headers. In the USA, headers have already been banned as a precautionary measure in youth sports under the age of eleven. At a meeting in March, the rule makers of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) decided, among other things, that an additional substitution can be made if a concussion is suspected, regardless of the substitutions already made.