Mini Cooper S: What remains of the fun go-kart?
The new Mini Cooper S is the most powerful Cooper S ever. Does that make it the best? Or has it lost out elsewhere? Spoiler: Yes. "Krone" motoring editor Stephan Schätzl explains here in the video driving report above what the little funbucket can do - and where it falls short.
Visually, it definitely remains true to itself: the Mini still looks like a Mini. Slightly modernized here and there, with Matrix rear lights that create a fun play of light, three daytime running light signatures at the front and the smallest plastic radar panel that the BMW Group currently has in use.
At 2.88 meters, it is only one lane longer than its predecessor, while the wheelbase remains the same at 2.50 meters. This means: a luggage compartment of 210 liters (a large part of which is under the non-variable double floor) and two rear seats with literally no legroom if the people in front are taller than one-sixty. So far, so mini.
In the interior, the designers have tried by hook or by crook to super-modernize the Mini-ness. It is dominated by a round OLED touchscreen with a diameter of 24 centimetres, which conveniently has a metal housing and feels correspondingly stable when you hold on to the edge in order to unerringly grope while driving. Aiming would be even easier if the operating system and, above all, the arrangement of the various elements on the round screen were clearer. Square is easier to structure so that you know your way around intuitively.
There is no speedometer behind the steering wheel, only an optional head-up display, which is shown in a flip-up plastic screen.
The funny toggle switches on the dashboard have disappeared. Instead, there is a small panel with switches for start, gearshift, etc., none of which look like the others. It seems that every designer involved was allowed to realize their ideas in some way. Nevertheless, the accompanying text refers to a "typical MINI toggle switch panel". Come on!
There are a few real buttons underneath, such as for direct access to the drive menu. The buttons on the steering wheel (taken directly from BMW) are finally easy to operate.
Wild driving experience, ...
The two-liter four-cylinder petrol engine in the Mini Cooper S produces 204 hp. It responds well to the throttle, seems to enjoy its work and produces 300 Nm of torque from 1450 rpm. This can be clearly felt in the steering when called upon, as the front wheels tug like a badly behaved dog chasing a cat. So if you want to check the standard sprint time of 6.6 seconds, you should hold the steering wheel firmly.
Fast highway driving in Germany, where the 242 km/h top speed is allowed in places, also requires the expert hands of an experienced driver. The Mini doesn't like to drive in a straight line, but tends to be nervous.
This is neither a secret nor a surprise, but a characteristic trait applied by the Mini makers. The steering is direct, very sensitive and - even if at a DIN weight of 1285 kg the proverbial go-kart handling can only be deduced with a lot of good will - fun on narrow, winding roads. Only the turning circle of 10.80 meters is surprising - that's 20 centimeters more than an S-Class with rear-wheel steering and 10 centimeters more than the Opel Astra station wagon (4.64 m long, 2.73 m wheelbase). So the Mini suddenly wants to be grown up.
...but something is missing
For all its driving fun, the Mini Cooper S has shed its youthful wildness. There is no longer a manual gearbox and no shift paddles are offered for the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox - for no money in the world.
And something else is missing: engine sound. An artificial sound can be activated via the touchscreen, but it sounds exactly like this: artificial. The exhaust note that used to be heard when you took your foot off the accelerator has completely disappeared, so it can't be played through the speakers either (the new BMW 1 Series can do this, though, so who knows what's to come).
On the other hand, there can be a lot in it
The Mini can be equipped almost like a luxury car, right up to the quasi-autopilot. Only LED matrix headlights are not available.
It has never been cheap
The basic model of the Mini Cooper S is priced at just under 34,500 euros, while the Mini Cooper C with 156 hp three-cylinder engine costs just under 30,000 euros. The list of surcharges is manageable because everything is combined in styling and equipment packages. The test car costs around 45,000 euros. If you really want to go for it, you can easily reach over 50,000 euros. Standard equipment includes front armrests, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, Parking Assistant with parking sensors and reversing camera, Driving Assistant and the OLED screen with navigation system.
The Mini is also available with electric drive. In this case, however, it comes from China instead of Oxford and is built on a platform from the Chinese company Great Wall Motor instead of BMW. Visually, there is hardly any difference. Base price: just under 33,000 euros.
Driving quote
The manufacturer is talking about the fifth generation of the Mini. Actually, it is the fourth, if you only count the models launched under BMW's aegis. But that's just a side note. The new Mini Cooper S is definitely still a fun car, but it has lost some of its character. But it is still cute. And it's still fun to drive too.
Why?
It drives wildly, but fast
Still unmistakable
Why not?
It has lost some of its character - especially in terms of sound.
Or perhaps ...
... the electric one?
