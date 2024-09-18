Pop sensation
The Tyrolean winter sports hotspot of Ischgl has landed another international pop great, or rather, has brought her to the snow: British pop singer Ellie Goulding will open the winter season on November 30 and perform her hits at the "Top of the Mountain Opening Concert".
The concert will take place from 6 p.m. against a night-time mountain backdrop in the Silvrettaseilbahn parking lot. The 37-year-old became famous with hits such as "Burn", "Love Me like You Do" and "Only My Mind".
Discovered in a British pub
In 2009, the then 22-year-old Elena Jane "Ellie" Goulding was discovered in a British pub. Just a few months later, the BBC predicted her imminent breakthrough - and they were right. Goulding's steep rise, which began with the Elton John cover "Your Song" and her first album "Lights", culminated in 2015 with the "Fifty Shades of Grey" soundtrack "Love Me like You Do". The ballad became the most successful title by a British solo singer in 50 years. The musician, who was born near Wales, also wrote songs for female colleagues.
27 million albums sold
Ten platinum singles, four UK number one albums, two Brit Awards, two Grammy Award nominations and a Golden Globe nomination are just some of her achievements. The singer-songwriter has sold over 27 million albums and many times that number in singles.
She last reached the top of the British charts in 2023 with the album "Higher Than Heaven". Also in the same year, Goulding landed the number one hit "Miracle" with Calvin Harris. Last year, the American pop singer and actress Demi Lovato celebrated the opening in Ischgl.
