Discovered in a British pub

In 2009, the then 22-year-old Elena Jane "Ellie" Goulding was discovered in a British pub. Just a few months later, the BBC predicted her imminent breakthrough - and they were right. Goulding's steep rise, which began with the Elton John cover "Your Song" and her first album "Lights", culminated in 2015 with the "Fifty Shades of Grey" soundtrack "Love Me like You Do". The ballad became the most successful title by a British solo singer in 50 years. The musician, who was born near Wales, also wrote songs for female colleagues.