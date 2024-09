ORF celebrates Champions League comeback

"Mehr Fußball - Die Champions-League-Highlights" is the name of the program, which will be broadcast for the first time on Thursday. It is the result of a cooperation between CANAL+ and ORF. In concrete terms, this means that the Salzburg Bulls' opening game at Sparta Prague on Wednesday will be shown exclusively live on CANAL+, with the highlights on the following Thursday on ORF, presented by Elisabeth Gamauf from CANAL+ and Alina Zellhofer from ORF.