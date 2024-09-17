Regional league reform
The Arlbergliga could make a comeback from 2026
It's been a long time: from 1955 to 1960, Vorarlberg and Tyrolean clubs played in an Arlbergliga for the championship title and participation in the relegation play-off for promotion to the national league. However, this form could return to the west in 2026.
The proposal drawn up by an ÖFB working group divides Austria into four regions. The east as before with Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland plus three further regional leagues: south with Styria and Carinthia, north with Upper Austria and Salzburg and west with Tyrol and Vorarlberg. One of the consequences of the new league structure would be the abolition of direct promotion to the 2nd division. The four third leagues would have to agree on a relegation system, as only two promotion places will be available from 2026. The Vorarlberg Football Association will present the proposed reorganization to the clubs at the beginning of October.
Clubs are in favor
"I am a supporter of the new format. I don't think traveling to Salzburg is up to date anymore," says Hohenems chairman Harald Achenrainer, "and it would also reduce the costs for travel and referees. More derbies would also generate revenue."
"This new league would definitely be better than the current Westliga," Admira long-term chairman Gerhard Ritter is also convinced, "it would be a great relief for the Ländle clubs. I hope that the denial of promotion to the Westliga will then come to an end."
Altach are relaxed about the reorientation: "We're waiting for the details. The format doesn't matter to us. We have no plans to move up to the 2nd division with the Juniors. So a possible relegation doesn't bother us," says managing director Christoph Längle.
