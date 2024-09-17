The Arlbergliga could make a comeback from 2026

The proposal drawn up by an ÖFB working group divides Austria into four regions. The east as before with Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland plus three further regional leagues: south with Styria and Carinthia, north with Upper Austria and Salzburg and west with Tyrol and Vorarlberg. One of the consequences of the new league structure would be the abolition of direct promotion to the 2nd division. The four third leagues would have to agree on a relegation system, as only two promotion places will be available from 2026. The Vorarlberg Football Association will present the proposed reorganization to the clubs at the beginning of October.