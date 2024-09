Wohlgenannt shone in Villach with a commanding victory

Very strong performance

After finishing second in the first competition, the 30-year-old came up trumps in the second competition. With his first jump of 95.5 meters, he already set the standard and distanced Poland's Kacper Tomasiak by 5.7 points to second place at the halfway point. A performance that the unsigned Wohlgenannt then topped again in the final with the day's highest distance of 98 meters, leaving his ÖSV team colleague Marco Wörgötter 19.5 points behind in the final standings.