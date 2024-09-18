After attempted murder
16-year-old stabbed to death: “Life is destroyed”
An apprentice was sentenced to eight years in prison in Graz in March because he insidiously stabbed a 16-year-old in the stomach - while he put his arm around his shoulders in a friendly manner. On Tuesday, he pleaded for a more lenient sentence at the Higher Regional Court: "I don't want to go to prison!"
In October 2023, the 17-year-old stabbed his opponent in the stomach with a folding knife in Feldbach. The incident had been preceded by a violent brawl a few weeks earlier. At the trial in front of the jury in March, the defendant denied the intention to kill, saying he was only interested in a lesson.
It all started when the accused approached some boys and spat in the 16-year-old's face. He didn't take this lying down and punched the attacker. "Then we went behind the school," said a witness at the time.
"I pushed his bowels back in"
The fight for honor continued there. The 17-year-old lost the fight and announced that there would be repercussions. When the accused wanted to talk to the defendant weeks later, no one had any idea what he was up to. But a little later, a call came from the 16-year-old victim. Friends found the injured man lying on the floor covered in blood. "I pushed his bowels back in and held the wound closed," recalled a friend of the seriously injured man.
"Thought he wanted to make up"
The victim himself really believed at the time that it was about reconciliation. "But out of nowhere, he suddenly turns around and stabs me." He slumped down, initially believing it was a punch. "Then I realized that something was running down my leg." Then he lost consciousness. He was operated on in Graz for five hours. A scar around 20 centimetres long on his stomach is a reminder of the almost fatal attack.
My whole life has been destroyed. I have made my family sad. I am sorry. I don't want to go to prison. I want to get my life under control.
Der Angeklagte
"I'm so sorry," the now 18-year-old told the panel of judges at the Higher Regional Court on Tuesday, who decided on his criminal appeal. "My whole life has been destroyed. I have made my family sad and seriously injured someone. But I don't want to go to prison. I want to get my life back on track."
Sentence reduced
Defense lawyer Christoph Skala emphasized that it could not be assumed that his client would reoffend. "The expert made an extremely favorable prognosis for the future at the trial." The prison sentence would have been enough. "He also has family and professional support."
The senate ultimately reduced the sentence to six years. Less would not be commensurate with guilt and the crime. Because of the malice involved. "That he pretended to the victim that he only wanted to talk and because of the surprise attack. He was unable to take adequate defensive action," explained Senate President Karin Kohlroser.
"He could not control himself"
Partial remission of the sentence was not an issue. The defendant would not have been able to control himself in custody either. The risk of committing a crime was above average. "He is someone who cannot control himself and does not behave according to the norm." In addition, there had never been a confession to the attempted murder. The six-year prison sentence is now final.
