16-year-old stabbed to death: “Life is destroyed”

"Thought he wanted to make up"

The victim himself really believed at the time that it was about reconciliation. "But out of nowhere, he suddenly turns around and stabs me." He slumped down, initially believing it was a punch. "Then I realized that something was running down my leg." Then he lost consciousness. He was operated on in Graz for five hours. A scar around 20 centimetres long on his stomach is a reminder of the almost fatal attack.