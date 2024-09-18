Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After attempted murder

16-year-old stabbed to death: “Life is destroyed”

Nachrichten
18.09.2024 07:00

An apprentice was sentenced to eight years in prison in Graz in March because he insidiously stabbed a 16-year-old in the stomach - while he put his arm around his shoulders in a friendly manner. On Tuesday, he pleaded for a more lenient sentence at the Higher Regional Court: "I don't want to go to prison!"

comment0 Kommentare

In October 2023, the 17-year-old stabbed his opponent in the stomach with a folding knife in Feldbach. The incident had been preceded by a violent brawl a few weeks earlier. At the trial in front of the jury in March, the defendant denied the intention to kill, saying he was only interested in a lesson.

It all started when the accused approached some boys and spat in the 16-year-old's face. He didn't take this lying down and punched the attacker. "Then we went behind the school," said a witness at the time.

"I pushed his bowels back in"
The fight for honor continued there. The 17-year-old lost the fight and announced that there would be repercussions. When the accused wanted to talk to the defendant weeks later, no one had any idea what he was up to. But a little later, a call came from the 16-year-old victim. Friends found the injured man lying on the floor covered in blood. "I pushed his bowels back in and held the wound closed," recalled a friend of the seriously injured man.

"Thought he wanted to make up"
The victim himself really believed at the time that it was about reconciliation. "But out of nowhere, he suddenly turns around and stabs me." He slumped down, initially believing it was a punch. "Then I realized that something was running down my leg." Then he lost consciousness. He was operated on in Graz for five hours. A scar around 20 centimetres long on his stomach is a reminder of the almost fatal attack.

Zitat Icon

My whole life has been destroyed. I have made my family sad. I am sorry. I don't want to go to prison. I want to get my life under control.

Der Angeklagte

"I'm so sorry," the now 18-year-old told the panel of judges at the Higher Regional Court on Tuesday, who decided on his criminal appeal. "My whole life has been destroyed. I have made my family sad and seriously injured someone. But I don't want to go to prison. I want to get my life back on track."

Sentence reduced
Defense lawyer Christoph Skala emphasized that it could not be assumed that his client would reoffend. "The expert made an extremely favorable prognosis for the future at the trial." The prison sentence would have been enough. "He also has family and professional support."

The senate ultimately reduced the sentence to six years. Less would not be commensurate with guilt and the crime. Because of the malice involved. "That he pretended to the victim that he only wanted to talk and because of the surprise attack. He was unable to take adequate defensive action," explained Senate President Karin Kohlroser.

"He could not control himself"
Partial remission of the sentence was not an issue. The defendant would not have been able to control himself in custody either. The risk of committing a crime was above average. "He is someone who cannot control himself and does not behave according to the norm." In addition, there had never been a confession to the attempted murder. The six-year prison sentence is now final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Eva Stockner
Eva Stockner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf