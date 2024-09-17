Storms in Lower Austria: “It’s far from over!”

Enormous damage, roads closed

The extent of the damage is not yet foreseeable. For Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf, the priority is to eliminate two major problems: Firstly, the road closures, which currently affect 271 links. The western line of the Federal Railways is also still passable. Secondly, the damage to the flood protection and the partly leaking, partly broken dams must be repaired as quickly as possible. "When the next rainfall comes in a few days or weeks, the water must be able to drain away again," warns Pernkopf, warning that even small amounts of rain could lead to flooding.