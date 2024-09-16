He wants a ministerial post
Strolz: “NEOS would be good for the next government”
Matthias Strolz, founder of the NEOS, talks to Jürgen Winterleitner in a krone.tv interview about the challenges in education and migration. For him, one thing is certain: "Good education policy is the best social policy." He calls for more investment in language support and clear migration rules. He does not rule out a political comeback. He would be available as education minister.
The founder of NEOS and current entrepreneur sees education as the key issue for Austria's future. "Good education policy is the best social policy, the best health policy," emphasizes Strolz in an interview with Jürgen Winterleitner on krone.tv. For him, the integration of children from immigrant families in particular, some of whom still do not speak German after several years, is a failure of the education system: "I am convinced that if four and five-year-olds are supported for two years, they will be able to speak German fluently."
Strolz on migration: "Too many are coming"
He also sees a need for action in migration policy: "Too many are coming, we need to be stricter, like Canada is doing." At the same time, he calls for better integration for workers who are already in the country. "Every building pit, every hospital would grind to a halt without foreign workers." He calls for clear rules and emphasizes that education plays a key role in this.
Strolz does not rule out a political comeback: "When it comes to education, that's my life's work, I would take on responsibility again."
Matthias Strolz has clear words on the situation in Favoriten and on migration policy. Do you agree with him that the current situation is "socially explosive"? How do you see the future of integration and education in Austria? Share your opinion with us and discuss in the comments!
Watch the whole interview in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.