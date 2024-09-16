Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

He wants a ministerial post

Strolz: “NEOS would be good for the next government”

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 19:00

Matthias Strolz, founder of the NEOS, talks to Jürgen Winterleitner in a krone.tv interview about the challenges in education and migration. For him, one thing is certain: "Good education policy is the best social policy." He calls for more investment in language support and clear migration rules. He does not rule out a political comeback. He would be available as education minister.

comment0 Kommentare

The founder of NEOS and current entrepreneur sees education as the key issue for Austria's future. "Good education policy is the best social policy, the best health policy," emphasizes Strolz in an interview with Jürgen Winterleitner on krone.tv. For him, the integration of children from immigrant families in particular, some of whom still do not speak German after several years, is a failure of the education system: "I am convinced that if four and five-year-olds are supported for two years, they will be able to speak German fluently."

Strolz on migration: "Too many are coming"
He also sees a need for action in migration policy: "Too many are coming, we need to be stricter, like Canada is doing." At the same time, he calls for better integration for workers who are already in the country. "Every building pit, every hospital would grind to a halt without foreign workers." He calls for clear rules and emphasizes that education plays a key role in this.

Strolz does not rule out a political comeback: "When it comes to education, that's my life's work, I would take on responsibility again."

Matthias Strolz has clear words on the situation in Favoriten and on migration policy. Do you agree with him that the current situation is "socially explosive"? How do you see the future of integration and education in Austria? Share your opinion with us and discuss in the comments!

Watch the whole interview in the video above!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf