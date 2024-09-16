Strolz: “NEOS would be good for the next government”

The founder of NEOS and current entrepreneur sees education as the key issue for Austria's future. "Good education policy is the best social policy, the best health policy," emphasizes Strolz in an interview with Jürgen Winterleitner on krone.tv. For him, the integration of children from immigrant families in particular, some of whom still do not speak German after several years, is a failure of the education system: "I am convinced that if four and five-year-olds are supported for two years, they will be able to speak German fluently."