Guilty verdict at third trial

Insidiousness had an aggravating effect

The jury unanimously found the defendant guilty of attempted murder. She was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison. The fact that she had no criminal record, that it was only an attempt and the long duration of the trial were seen as mitigating factors. The court considered the insidiousness of the attack and the fact that the woman had accused her daughter of the crime and had "thrown down the gauntlet" to be aggravating factors.