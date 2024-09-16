Children: dealing openly with the topic of severe weather is advisable

Younger children should see reports under supervision

You should always be guided by the children's questions. "Of course, you can't have an answer to everything yourself, which you can certainly say to your children. But give them a perspective, such as that you will read up on this information and then tell your child," Lena Kaiser, psychologist and advisor at elternseite.at, was quoted as saying. Younger children in particular should not see reports of events unsupervised or unfiltered. Deliberate media breaks (from TV and radio as well as social media) are also helpful to maintain calm.