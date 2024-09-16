Tip from Rat auf Draht
Children: dealing openly with the topic of severe weather is advisable
The severe weather and the associated flood disaster have Austria firmly in their grip. This situation and the media coverage are quite stressful, not least for children and young people, which is why the telephone helpline Rat auf Draht advises dealing with the topic openly.
"It is important to convey that you are there for your child and that they can always turn to you," was one list of tips that was compiled.
Younger children should see reports under supervision
You should always be guided by the children's questions. "Of course, you can't have an answer to everything yourself, which you can certainly say to your children. But give them a perspective, such as that you will read up on this information and then tell your child," Lena Kaiser, psychologist and advisor at elternseite.at, was quoted as saying. Younger children in particular should not see reports of events unsupervised or unfiltered. Deliberate media breaks (from TV and radio as well as social media) are also helpful to maintain calm.
Structures provide security
In any case, children's worries and fears should be taken seriously. All reactions are "allowed and normal". It is also important to get back into a normal everyday routine. "Especially during such drastic events, structures and a halfway normal daily routine give your child security," says Kaiser. It is also important to teach the children that everyone sticks together and that many people support each other. However, it still takes time to process the events of the past few days.
Helping out can support processing
Another step in processing the events could be to involve the children and give them age-appropriate tasks. Even if you are not personally affected, it can be useful to become active and support other people and get involved in your home town, for example. However, it is important to pay attention to the child's physical and mental condition. If you notice significant changes over a longer period of time, you should seek professional help.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.