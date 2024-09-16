FPÖ already firmly in first place? Experts urge caution

Will ÖVP voters decide so late again?

Christoph Hofinger from the Foresight Institute also points this out. "The Freedom Party's lead over the ÖVP has been overestimated by 4.3 percentage points." Hofinger would not say that the polling institutes made a mistake. It is possible, for example, that many voters opted for the ÖVP at a late stage. But, according to Hofinger, if this is also the case in the National Council elections, "then it will be exciting".