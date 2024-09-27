“I would like to see more older people in politics”

Franz Wölfler worked as an export merchant for 46 years, traveled to many countries and got to know the people and their cultures. Simply doing nothing in retirement was not an option for the busy man from Dornbirn. So what to do with all that free time? "I wanted to get involved in the social sector - and since 2009 I've been a field worker for the pension insurance institution, so to speak," he jokes with a laugh. For eleven years, he worked for the "Tischlein deck Dich" association, handing out food to those in need. He went on excursions with elderly wheelchair users and brought "meals on wheels" to other senior citizens.