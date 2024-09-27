Franz Wölfler:
“I would like to see more older people in politics”
Perfectly dressed and very gentlemanly - at first glance, Franz Wölfler looks like actor Richard Gere. The fact that he is socially and politically committed is just as easy to guess as his age. But at just under 75, he is the oldest candidate for the National Council in Vorarlberg.
Franz Wölfler worked as an export merchant for 46 years, traveled to many countries and got to know the people and their cultures. Simply doing nothing in retirement was not an option for the busy man from Dornbirn. So what to do with all that free time? "I wanted to get involved in the social sector - and since 2009 I've been a field worker for the pension insurance institution, so to speak," he jokes with a laugh. For eleven years, he worked for the "Tischlein deck Dich" association, handing out food to those in need. He went on excursions with elderly wheelchair users and brought "meals on wheels" to other senior citizens.
Active in refugee aid
Since the refugee crisis in 2016, he has been working as a German teacher for Afghans, Syrians and Ukrainians - so he knows what he is talking about when it comes to migration and, above all, integration. "Especially in Dornbirn, alienation is on the rise. There are several hotspots such as the train station and a few parks that I would classify as critical," he says. And yes: Austria is slowly reaching a point where it cannot tolerate any more refugees.
The Dornbirn native calmly and objectively analyzes the refugee problem and calls for more ethics and values courses, which should ultimately ensure better coexistence. "I have seen so many positive examples and met young men who now speak the language perfectly, have a job and provide well for their families."
Short guest appearance with the People's Party
Despite his many voluntary activities, Franz Wölfler still finds enough time to get involved in politics. "I was never able to get involved in a party because of my traveling," he says. But when he was asked three years after his retirement whether he would like to join the Dornbirn ÖVP parliamentary group, he agreed.
However, his involvement with the Black Party was short-lived. "When Sebastian Kurz entered into the coalition with HC Strache, he made concessions on the Non-Smoker Protection Act over everyone's heads. No one in the ÖVP opposed this. That annoyed me so much that I left the party."
"Local politics is tailor-made for older people"
Like many a former member of the People's Party, Franz Wölfler ended up joining the NEOS shortly afterwards. "When the Pinks expanded their parliamentary group in Dornbirn, I thought that this could be my new political home - and that's what happened."
Franz Wölfler has now been a substitute member of the Dornbirn city council for five years, working on the housing, social affairs and senior citizens' committees. "Local politics is tailor-made for older people. By working in the committees, they can help shape life in the city and contribute their opinions and experiences." That's why he wants to stay involved in local politics.
But before the local council elections in spring, there is still a state parliament and a national council election to beat. In the latter, Franz Wölfler is only in last place on the state list, but he is particularly proud to be the oldest candidate, and not just in the state: "I'm actually the second oldest male candidate in the whole of Austria."
Would give up the mandate
But even though he feels mentally and physically fit, the almost 75-year-old is by no means aiming for a seat in the National Council. On the contrary: he looks almost a little shocked when he is told how he could - in theory - overtake the leading candidate from Vorarlberg, Johannes Gasser, with a good 2,500 preferential votes. "If that were the case, I would give up the mandate, because nobody is as suitable as Johannes," Franz Wölfler replies spontaneously.
The main reason he is running in the National Council elections is that he wants to appeal to a more mature group of voters: "The NEOS are always seen as a party of young people and business people. I am living proof that this is not the case."
Franz Wölfler, who will celebrate his 75th birthday on September 21, has few wishes. "If there were a few more older people who were politically active, that would be nice. Women in particular are not well represented. All it takes is a little curiosity and enthusiasm."
And if his NEOS were to make it into government, it would be a stroke of luck for the whole country, he is convinced: "We are a fresh, independent education and reform party." The gentleman, who looks a little like Richard Gere, also has roses for his party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger: "She would make an excellent education minister!" The extent to which his wishes will come true will become clear after September 29.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
