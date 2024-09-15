No all-clear
Storms: Hundreds of call-outs for the fire departments
The fire departments in Burgenland have been in constant action for two days. And it looks like the all-clear has not yet been given. Storms and constant rain are causing problems.
Even if they got off relatively lightly compared to Lower Austria or Vienna, the firefighters in Burgenland have nevertheless been in constant action since Friday.
A lot of work for the fire department
The mayor of Bruckneudorf, Gerhard Dreiszker, who has been meeting with his crisis team on and off since Friday, summarizes: "We made preparations on Saturday and have been on the road since Sunday morning to keep an eye on everything," he explains. The fire department has pumped out a few cellars, and by the evening the situation had eased a little because it had stopped raining. But if there is more rainfall, the cellars will fill up again.
Wave near Leitha
The main cause for concern is the wave that is forecast for the Leitha. "We are in the process of filling sandbags so that, if it really gets that bad, we don't have to react first, everything is already ready," says Dreiszker.
According to the hydrological service, most of the rain fell in Donnerskirchen. Here it rained 130 liters per square meter until Sunday afternoon.
Purbach affected
In Purbach, there was widespread flooding in the Türkenhain area. Volunteers were needed here to fill sandbags. The situation finally eased on Sunday lunchtime.
The state's storm alarm is also in operation. In Neudörf, Neufeld, Hornstein, Wimpassing and Leithaprodersdorf, people automatically received the official flood risk message on their cell phones. They were asked to avoid riverbanks and low-lying areas in the flood discharge zone.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
