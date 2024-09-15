Storms: Hundreds of call-outs for the fire departments

A lot of work for the fire department

The mayor of Bruckneudorf, Gerhard Dreiszker, who has been meeting with his crisis team on and off since Friday, summarizes: "We made preparations on Saturday and have been on the road since Sunday morning to keep an eye on everything," he explains. The fire department has pumped out a few cellars, and by the evening the situation had eased a little because it had stopped raining. But if there is more rainfall, the cellars will fill up again.