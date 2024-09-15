KAC stays in the race with x:x win over Auschwitz

In a packed arena with 2,974 spectators - including more than 200 vociferous fans from Poland - the Red Jackets took control of the CHL duel from the outset and had two good chances right at the start through From and Herburger. And the pressure was rewarded: In minute eleven, Petersen crossed the puck to Bischofberger in the power play - all he had to do was net. Because the superiority in the premier league does not end with a goal, they went one better: Hundertpfund scored 79 seconds later with a sharp shot into the far corner to make it 2:0 (12').