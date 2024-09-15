Vorteilswelt
In the premier class

KAC stays in the race with x:x win over Auschwitz

Nachrichten
15.09.2024 17:20

This can't be true! In the Champions Hockey League, the KAC was still clearly leading 4:1 at home against Auschwitz (Poland) in the 42nd minute - and yet they slipped off the ice as losers. Because their defense got worse and worse and made it far too easy for the Poles. And so they lost 4:5 - now the round of 16 is only utopia.

comment0 Kommentare

In a packed arena with 2,974 spectators - including more than 200 vociferous fans from Poland - the Red Jackets took control of the CHL duel from the outset and had two good chances right at the start through From and Herburger. And the pressure was rewarded: In minute eleven, Petersen crossed the puck to Bischofberger in the power play - all he had to do was net. Because the superiority in the premier league does not end with a goal, they went one better: Hundertpfund scored 79 seconds later with a sharp shot into the far corner to make it 2:0 (12'). 

KAC have a quick response
The home side could have gone one better in the second period, but once again their efficiency was lacking. And so the Poles pulled one back in the powerplay with a tap-in from Ahopelto (32'). But the answer came immediately: Hochegger played the puck across to Obersteiner in front of goal and he put the puck dry under the crossbar - 3:1 (35').

More than 200 fans from Auschwitz created a great atmosphere in the Klagenfurt arena. (Bild: Pessentheiner/Florian Pessentheiner)
More than 200 fans from Auschwitz created a great atmosphere in the Klagenfurt arena.
(Bild: Pessentheiner/Florian Pessentheiner)

Poland turn the game around
At the start of the final period, David Maier seemingly made it 4:1 - the defender moved up from behind the net and slotted it home (42'). It smelled like a home win, but the visitors did not give up: A double strike from Dziubunski (48th) and Trkulja (49th) within 57 seconds meant the Red Jackets had to tremble again at 3-4. And it got even worse! At 4:4 just two minutes later, Auschwitz striker Karjalainen scored dryly into the short corner (51').

Then it got really bitter: Defensively, the team again lacked control and Hampus Olsson scored for the Polish champions in minute 55 to make it 5:4. The Red Jackets tried everything once more, attacking with six outfield players at the end. But nothing went in at the other end - after this clean sheet at home, they are probably out of the top flight early.

Marcel Santner
