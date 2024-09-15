In the premier class
KAC stays in the race with x:x win over Auschwitz
This can't be true! In the Champions Hockey League, the KAC was still clearly leading 4:1 at home against Auschwitz (Poland) in the 42nd minute - and yet they slipped off the ice as losers. Because their defense got worse and worse and made it far too easy for the Poles. And so they lost 4:5 - now the round of 16 is only utopia.
In a packed arena with 2,974 spectators - including more than 200 vociferous fans from Poland - the Red Jackets took control of the CHL duel from the outset and had two good chances right at the start through From and Herburger. And the pressure was rewarded: In minute eleven, Petersen crossed the puck to Bischofberger in the power play - all he had to do was net. Because the superiority in the premier league does not end with a goal, they went one better: Hundertpfund scored 79 seconds later with a sharp shot into the far corner to make it 2:0 (12').
KAC have a quick response
The home side could have gone one better in the second period, but once again their efficiency was lacking. And so the Poles pulled one back in the powerplay with a tap-in from Ahopelto (32'). But the answer came immediately: Hochegger played the puck across to Obersteiner in front of goal and he put the puck dry under the crossbar - 3:1 (35').
Poland turn the game around
At the start of the final period, David Maier seemingly made it 4:1 - the defender moved up from behind the net and slotted it home (42'). It smelled like a home win, but the visitors did not give up: A double strike from Dziubunski (48th) and Trkulja (49th) within 57 seconds meant the Red Jackets had to tremble again at 3-4. And it got even worse! At 4:4 just two minutes later, Auschwitz striker Karjalainen scored dryly into the short corner (51').
Then it got really bitter: Defensively, the team again lacked control and Hampus Olsson scored for the Polish champions in minute 55 to make it 5:4. The Red Jackets tried everything once more, attacking with six outfield players at the end. But nothing went in at the other end - after this clean sheet at home, they are probably out of the top flight early.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.