Directly scored corner brought a spectacular turnaround

Bregenz festival in the pouring rain

Bregenz fought bravely, but in vain until the 75th minute. Then Nussbaumer angled a corner so cleverly towards the goal that Lafnitz keeper Kilian Schröcker misjudged it and the ball landed directly in the goal to equalize the score at 1:1. This was the prelude to a furious final phase for the home side, who scored goals from Djawal Kaiba (84'), Burak Ergin (91') and a converted penalty from Marcel Monsberger to secure a 4:1 victory and climb to third place in the table.