Mockridge: appearance in Vienna despite disabled joke

Regardless of this, his "Funny Times" tour is now due to start next week in Vienna, as the organizer MTS live announced on request.

Several appearances already canceled

Mockridge had canceled the first two stops of the tour in Bünde and Paderborn in East Westphalia in response to criticism of his comments in a podcast. Seven further appearances in Gelsenkirchen, Bonn, Siegen, Mainz and Erfurt had been canceled by the local organizers - in some cases in connection with clear criticism of Mockridge's statements about parasport. Originally, a good 30 gigs were planned in Germany and Austria as part of the "Funny Times" tour.