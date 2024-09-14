Massive criticism
Mockridge: appearance in Vienna despite disabled joke
The German comedian Luke Mockridge has been heavily criticized in recent days for his statements about disabled sport. This resulted in the cancellation of live and television appearances, for which the artist has since apologized.
Regardless of this, his "Funny Times" tour is now due to start next week in Vienna, as the organizer MTS live announced on request.
Several appearances already canceled
Mockridge had canceled the first two stops of the tour in Bünde and Paderborn in East Westphalia in response to criticism of his comments in a podcast. Seven further appearances in Gelsenkirchen, Bonn, Siegen, Mainz and Erfurt had been canceled by the local organizers - in some cases in connection with clear criticism of Mockridge's statements about parasport. Originally, a good 30 gigs were planned in Germany and Austria as part of the "Funny Times" tour.
Hoanzl, the agency responsible for the performance in Vienna, confirmed that the event would take place on Wednesday (September 18, Simm City). This will be followed by stops in Leonding and Salzburg on Mockridge's tour schedule. According to the tour organizer, the first appearance in Germany will be on September 25 at the Technikum in Munich. The local promoter, PGM Promoters Group Munich, initially declined to comment when asked.
The comedian had made derogatory comments about disabled sport in a podcast. "There are people without legs and arms, you throw them into a pool - and whoever drowns last is the winner," Mockridge said in the podcast "Die Deutschen". The episode had already been published in August, but only received greater attention shortly before the closing ceremony of the Paralympics.
Following the massive public criticism of his statements, Mockridge rowed back and apologized to the athletes. "Of course it was never my intention to ridicule people with disabilities - especially during these amazing Paralympic Games," the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram last weekend.
The statements also had consequences for the comedian beyond his tour. The TV channel Sat.1 took the planned new TV quiz "Was ist in der Box?" with the 35-year-old off the program. The comedian has also lost his management.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
