Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wachau Marathon

After cancellation: this is what the runners are offered

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 21:20

It was supposed to be a glittering anniversary, after lean years due to the corona consequences, 8000 participants were registered for the 25th Wachau Marathon this year. But the threat of flooding forced organizer Michael Buchleitner to cancel on Thursday. What remains is a great deal of damage and anger at the authorities. But the former athlete also has solutions at hand.

comment0 Kommentare

"We can't put an exact figure on the damage yet because we've yet to receive the invoice from the suppliers. But the damage is definitely in the six-figure euro range," sighs Buchleitner. "Ultimately, we have a worst-case scenario if all the suppliers invoice all their services and all the participants want their entry fees back."

Organizer Michael Buchleitner offers the registered participants three options. (Bild: photing.com / markus kreiner)
Organizer Michael Buchleitner offers the registered participants three options.
(Bild: photing.com / markus kreiner)

This is what Buchleitner is offering the 8,000 or so runners who wanted to start in the Wachau on Sunday. As one of three options: "As the first option, we are offering a refund of the entry fee minus a 1.90 euro processing fee. The second option is to waive the refund and receive a 50 percent discount for the Wachau Marathon 2025. And the third option is to waive the entry fee and donate 10 euros to the disaster fund for those affected by the floods." For Buchleitner, the aim was to provide clarity for everyone quickly. "People now have until September 30 to decide."

No insurance for loss

Only then will the full extent of the damage become clearer. Incidentally, insurance will not help the organizer: "Since Corona, such insurance is no longer affordable. Besides, it wouldn't have helped us because there is no official cancellation - and that's really hard to question."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Burgstaller
Stefan Burgstaller
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf