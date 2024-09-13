After cancellation: this is what the runners are offered

This is what Buchleitner is offering the 8,000 or so runners who wanted to start in the Wachau on Sunday. As one of three options: "As the first option, we are offering a refund of the entry fee minus a 1.90 euro processing fee. The second option is to waive the refund and receive a 50 percent discount for the Wachau Marathon 2025. And the third option is to waive the entry fee and donate 10 euros to the disaster fund for those affected by the floods." For Buchleitner, the aim was to provide clarity for everyone quickly. "People now have until September 30 to decide."