Wachau Marathon
After cancellation: this is what the runners are offered
It was supposed to be a glittering anniversary, after lean years due to the corona consequences, 8000 participants were registered for the 25th Wachau Marathon this year. But the threat of flooding forced organizer Michael Buchleitner to cancel on Thursday. What remains is a great deal of damage and anger at the authorities. But the former athlete also has solutions at hand.
"We can't put an exact figure on the damage yet because we've yet to receive the invoice from the suppliers. But the damage is definitely in the six-figure euro range," sighs Buchleitner. "Ultimately, we have a worst-case scenario if all the suppliers invoice all their services and all the participants want their entry fees back."
This is what Buchleitner is offering the 8,000 or so runners who wanted to start in the Wachau on Sunday. As one of three options: "As the first option, we are offering a refund of the entry fee minus a 1.90 euro processing fee. The second option is to waive the refund and receive a 50 percent discount for the Wachau Marathon 2025. And the third option is to waive the entry fee and donate 10 euros to the disaster fund for those affected by the floods." For Buchleitner, the aim was to provide clarity for everyone quickly. "People now have until September 30 to decide."
No insurance for loss
Only then will the full extent of the damage become clearer. Incidentally, insurance will not help the organizer: "Since Corona, such insurance is no longer affordable. Besides, it wouldn't have helped us because there is no official cancellation - and that's really hard to question."
