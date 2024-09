Babler: “My mother had to hide me”

He was drawn to the Schweizerhaus even though he is the mayor of a wine village. The "Krone" series "Auf einen Spritzer mit ..." was transformed without further ado. A mug of beer probably also fits better with the image of the proud working-class child Andreas Babler. Babler carries life in a working-class family before him like a mantra. No other top candidate's political program is so strongly influenced by his own life story as the SPÖ leader.