Tyrolean “Jugendland”: bankruptcy and abuse case

Employees suspected of abuse

Meanwhile, information has now emerged that a supervisor at Jugendland is alleged to have committed sexual assaults against an underage client. The man had been employed there since 1997 and the girl has been cared for at Jugendland since 2019. According to media reports, the victim filed a complaint with the police and is currently being accompanied by the caregivers at Jugendland. The initial assaults (without violence, according to reports) are said to have ended in a sexual relationship; the girl was only 13 years old at the beginning. The counselor is presumed innocent and is said to have stated that the client was already 14 years old. Investigations are ongoing, including the seizure of electronic devices during a house search.