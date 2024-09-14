About the new Gswb boss
City Vice Dankl: “We don’t have to like each other”
The new head of Gswb is waved through in the city senate on Monday. However, Salzburg's deputy mayor refuses to approve Hochleitner because he lacks confidence after his past in Upper Austria.
For the future managing director of Gswb, Ferdinand Hochleitner, it will be anything but an easy start in Salzburg. On Monday, after the state, the city as co-owner also wants to wave the new boss through. However, this will be without the approval of Deputy Mayor Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus), as he confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper on Friday.
His approval in the Senate is also not necessary because the approval of the ÖVP and SPÖ alone would be enough. Nevertheless, the situation is somewhat bizarre. After all, Dankl, who is responsible for housing, is also the city's owner representative at Gswb. "We don't have to like each other to work together," says the city vice president. The city imposes a catalog of measures on him anyway. For example, an ombudsman for the tenants who is not bound by instructions must be installed, a separate person responsible for personnel agendas must be appointed and Hochleitner must report to Dankl on a quarterly basis. The city senate will receive an annual report from the company. Furthermore, the distribution of profits is to be waived and the money used for social work.
The personnel company is also still being questioned
The KPÖ still has too many concerns about Hochleitner. As reported, Oberösterreich Wohnbau almost lost its non-profit status under his leadership. "There will also be critical discussions with the personnel consultancy firm responsible," says Dankl. Nothing was known about the past of the future head of Gswb.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.