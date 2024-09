“The Tour remains the most important race for me”

"Krone": With 4470 meters of elevation gain, the World Championship course around Zurich rivals any royal stage in the Tour de France. What do you expect from the race?

Felix Gall: It doesn't look that tough to me on paper. So not really something for climbers, but good for pros like Pogacar or Evenepoel. A world championship is always an elimination race anyway, every lap it gets one km/h faster and five people less."