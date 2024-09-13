Maderner wants more:
What the GAK goalscorer is currently struggling with
At the sixth attempt, it should finally work out in the Oberhaus on Sunday against Altach - the GAK fans are eager for their first win! Above all, they are hoping for the Bundesliga goal debut of their bomber - and Daniel Maderner, who scored 15 times last season (most recently on May 25 against Kapfenberg), can hardly wait for it himself.
Five games, three points, only tenth place - the GAK fans had secretly hoped for a few more "Körndln"! "We've seen that we can play with any opponent," says Maderner, "but last year we won the games too! We don't have that at the moment - we're missing the points!" Running behind is never easy: "But we won't let ourselves go crazy, we know that the results will come." A few things urgently need to be tweaked: "We need to create easier chances, which we're struggling with at the moment. And the chances you get in the Bundesliga, you have to make the most of them."
With only 144 minutes of action so far, things are not going to plan for the 28-year-old personally: "I was injured for two or three weeks after the Cup, which hurt. Of course, as a striker I want to be in the starting eleven after my great last year. But that's not so easy at the moment. I'm fighting my way back in training, trying everything to get a regular place again!"
Daniel respects his former team Altach as an opponent who can and wants to play soccer: "Nevertheless, we have to beat them! Three points so far are nice, but we know that we are actually better. And it's our ambition to finally get that first three points."
