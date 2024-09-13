What the GAK goalscorer is currently struggling with

Five games, three points, only tenth place - the GAK fans had secretly hoped for a few more "Körndln"! "We've seen that we can play with any opponent," says Maderner, "but last year we won the games too! We don't have that at the moment - we're missing the points!" Running behind is never easy: "But we won't let ourselves go crazy, we know that the results will come." A few things urgently need to be tweaked: "We need to create easier chances, which we're struggling with at the moment. And the chances you get in the Bundesliga, you have to make the most of them."