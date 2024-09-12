Verstappen frustrated: “Doesn’t get me anywhere!”

The increased breadth at the top of the Formula 1 hierarchy in recent months is likely to influence the battle for the world championship crown. Behind the new leader McLaren, the Mercedes and Ferrari teams are on a par with Red Bull. Their drivers are therefore in a position to finish ahead of Verstappen. He has recently called his target damage limitation. The realization that he is not capable of winning is naturally very painful for someone like him. "The whole thing doesn't help me. I want to win races again," he said.