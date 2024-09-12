Insider shows document
Fuss over professional footballers’ secret “sex contract”
Miguel Angel Galan, head of the Spanish school for the training of soccer coaches, has caused a stir with the publication of an alleged "sex contract". According to the document, it would be used by professionals in Spanish leagues to protect themselves from accusations of rape. The country has recently been shaken up by a number of scandals.
Galan published the document on X, explaining that it is a consent form for sexual intercourse that is currently being circulated in the Spanish professional leagues. The published document consists of three pages in total, with detailed information and a signature line.
The insider explained that the contract was leaked to him by a foreign player who was working for a Spanish club. Galan assumes that such contracts are now used by professionals in several countries. "I believe that such a contract has no place," the Spaniard told Spanish media, explaining his motivation for publishing the document.
Piquant details and clauses
The contract is divided into several sections. For example, both parties are asked to state their first and last names and confirm that "the applicant and the consenting party are sexually attracted to each other". The contraceptive method used must also be stated.
However, a subsection entitled "unintentional injury", which could happen during a liaison, is particularly explosive. Galan comments: "This section seems very absurd to me".
The revelation of the document comes after increasing allegations of assault were circulated. Most recently, Spanish professional footballer Rafa Mir from Valencia FC was temporarily arrested on allegations of sexual aggression. He is likely to face legal proceedings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
